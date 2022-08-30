30 August 2022

Aidan Fitzpatrick carries Thistle through at Arbroath’s expense

By NewsChain Sport
30 August 2022

Aidan Fitzpatrick scored the only goal of the game to send Partick Thistle into the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup with a 1-0 win.

The home side dominated long periods of the all-Championship tie, but struggled to find the breakthrough at Firhill.

Fitzpatrick finally broke the deadlock eight minutes from time with a glancing header from a Stevie Lawless cross.

Arbroath rarely threatened after an early chance for Daniel Fosu, who was inches away from connecting with Bobby Linn’s dangerous cross.

