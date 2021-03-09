Aidan Nesbitt nets winner as Morton record vital victory over Inverness

Former Celtic youngster Aidan Nesbitt was on target for Morton
By NewsChain Sport
20:59pm, Tue 09 Mar 2021
Morton gave their survival hopes a boost with a 1-0 win at fellow Scottish Championship strugglers Inverness

The visitors almost went ahead when Craig McGuffie’s cross found Kazaiah Sterling, only for the on-loan Tottenham forward to head wide.

Nikolay Todorov went closest to giving the hosts the lead in the first half, rattling the woodwork with a close-range effort.

Morton went ahead after 56 minutes when Aidan Nesbitt coolly slotted into the bottom-left corner.

Brian McLean headed wide as Morton looked to put the game to bed, while Brad McKay came closest to finding an equaliser when he met Shane Sutherland’s corner only to see his effort blocked.

