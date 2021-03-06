Ainsley Maitland-Niles staying optimistic as West Brom battle to beat the drop

Ainsley Maitland-Niles insists West Brom still have belief they can beat the drop and stressed the importance of staying united.

The on-loan Arsenal midfielder is confident the Baggies can give themselves a survival shot in their final 11 games.

The Baggies host relegation rivals Newcastle on Sunday, lying nine points behind the Magpies who sit 17th.

Albion are second bottom as they battle to avoid an instant return to the Sky Bet Championship but Maitland-Niles is optimistic.

“Our main ambition is to survive,” he said. “No matter what we have to do to get there, we are willing to do it.

“We have to work as a unit and work together to give ourselves the best possible opportunity. That’s the main thing. We can’t do it as 11 individuals on the pitch.

“We all need to be on the same page and fight hard for each other.

“We need to fight harder than the other teams.”

Maitland-Niles has made five appearances for the Baggies since joining from the Gunners in January.

The England international had also played 21 times for Arsenal this term and is enjoying life under Sam Allardyce at The Hawthorns.

“Sam Allardyce is very direct and very honest with his approach,” the 23-year-old told the club’s official site.

“He’s straight to the point and he’ll tell you exactly what he thinks. He certainly doesn’t hold back.

“I like that though, because you know he is saying everything for the right reasons and because he cares. Tell me what you want from me and I’ll do my best to bring that out as quickly as possible.

“It’s a different type of graft to what I’ve been used to at Arsenal because it’s at opposite ends of the table, but I’m trying to bring my best every day by working as hard as I can to help the team.”