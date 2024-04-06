06 April 2024

Airdrie hold final play-off spot after win over Morton

By NewsChain Sport
06 April 2024

Airdrie boosted their cinch Championship play-off ambitions with a comfortable 3-1 home victory over fellow hopefuls Morton.

Nikolay Todorov gave the hosts a fast start with his 11th goal of the season when he fired into the top left corner past Ryan Mullen inside a minute.

Airdrie doubled their advantage through Charlie Telfer’s composed finish in the 15th minute before Mason Hancock all but sealed the three points by heading home from a corner with 22 minutes remaining.

Michael Garrity grabbed a consolation for the visitors when he converted Jai Quitongo’s cross in the 73rd minute.

The home side consolidated the fourth and final play-off spot with victory, moving three points clear of Dunfermline – with a game in hand – after their 1-1 draw at home to third-placed Partick Thistle.

