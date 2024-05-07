Airdrie hold Partick Thistle in play-off thriller

Airdrie and Partick Thistle served up an entertaining 2-2 first-leg draw to leave the cinch Premiership play-off quarter-final in the balance.

Nikolay Todorov gave Airdrie an early lead but Luke McBeth’s spectacular strike sparked a turnaround that was completed by Scott Robinson in the final minute of the first half.

The Diamonds also scored in the fifth minute of the second half through Gabby McGill and both sides had chances to take an advantage into Friday night’s second leg at Firhill.

Airdrie are going for a second play-off success in a row while Kris Doolan’s side aim to go one better than last year, when they hit 19 goals in the Premiership play-offs, only to be undone by three Ross County goals in the last 20 minutes of regulation time of the final and a penalty shoot-out.

Thistle’s 4-0 win over Airdrie last month proved the difference between the teams in the Championship table but the home side made by far the brighter start in Lanarkshire as they vie for a semi-final against Raith Rovers.

Todorov had already missed a half chance before rising above Harry Milne to head home Charlie Telfer’s cross at the far post.

Thistle allowed Airdrie two free headers from consecutive set-pieces and Cammy Ballantyne was frustrated to head over from the second chance.

The hosts continued to dominate and Thistle goalkeeper David Mitchell held Adam Frizzell’s powerful effort at the second attempt.

The visitors’ equaliser came from nowhere. McBeth dispossessed Todorov as Airdrie tried to play the ball out of their half and the centre-half drove forward before unleashing a brilliant shot into the top corner from 30 yards.

It was the 24-year-old’s first goal in professional football having joined from Glenafton in January.

The chances continued at both ends. Mitchell stopped Telfer’s powerful strike with his foot, Robbie Hemfrey spilled Milne’s long-range effort but Brian Graham could not react quickly enough, and Todorov volleyed over from a tricky angle.

But the visitors were on top in the latter stages of the half and Hemfrey stopped Graham’s strike before failing to react to Jack McMillan’s lofted ball seconds later. Robinson ghosted in behind to stab the ball home as it landed three yards from goal.

Thistle winger Aidan Fitzpatrick missed a decent chance just after the restart and Airdrie were soon level. Mason Hancock got down the left wing and delivered a low cross that McGill turned home at the far post.

Mitchell soon saved well from Telfer’s shot on the break before the game settled down.

It burst into life again as it entered the final 15 minutes when Hemfrey pulled off a stunning point-blank stop from Graham’s header. Ballantyne then made the latest in a string of impressive blocks to prevent the rebound from going in.

Airdrie finished the stronger side though and substitutes Calum Gallagher and Arron Lyall plus Hancock all threatened.