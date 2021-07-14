Albian Ajeti relishing the chance to finally play in front of fans at Celtic

Albian Ajeti has been at Celtic for almost a year but looks forward to playing in front of fans at Parkhead for the first time.

The 24-year-old Switzerland international joined the Hoops from West Ham on a four-year deal last August for a reported fee of £5 million.

With most matches played behind closed doors, due to coronavirus regulations, Ajeti made 30 appearances for Celtic, scoring six goals, as the Hoops lost their Premiership title to Old Firm rivals Rangers while ending the season trophyless.

Celtic are due to have 2,000 fans inside Parkhead for Saturday’s friendly against Preston with bigger crowds set to return as regulations ease, which is a welcome development for Ajeti.

He told Celtic’s official website: “I’ve played a few games at Celtic Park already but I still haven’t experienced the stadium with fans in it.

“From what I know and what I’ve heard, it must be unbelievable.

“I’m looking forward to it and I’m excited to get that experience in front of the fans and they’ll be much-needed for us this season.

“We’re used to playing with fans, and here at Celtic, I think the feeling is like the team has an extra player and this is important for a club like Celtic.

“They’re known for the fanbase they have and the unbelievable supporters.

“It’s been a tough year for everybody and a tough season for us without fans.

“Things didn’t go as well as was expected, but we’re in a new season now and hopefully we can get our fans back in the stadium.”