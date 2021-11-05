05 November 2021

Albion cruise to victory over Edinburgh

By NewsChain Sport
05 November 2021

Albion Rovers produced a dominant performance to win 4-0 away at Edinburgh in Scottish League Two.

Max Wright fired Rovers ahead after 23 minutes as he was played through one-on-one and slotted past Brian Schwake.

And it was 2-0 just seven minutes later through James McGowan, who latched on to Sean Fagan’s knock down to tap in from close range.

On the stroke of half-time, Callum Wilson produced a smart finish to add a third from Corey O’Donnell’s cutback.

O’Donnell completed the rout after 62 minutes, cutting inside and firing into the bottom corner.

