Aldershot hit two in second half as Gateshead’s woeful form continues
Second-half goals from Ryan Glover and Justin Amaluzor earned Aldershot a 2-0 victory at National League strugglers Gateshead.
Glover broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second half before a stunning Amaluzor effort helped the Shots to back-to-back wins while Gateshead suffered a sixth defeat in 10 games.
Glover fired a good early opportunity wide for Aldershot while the closest Gateshead came was midway through the first half when Owen Bailey’s header from a corner was cleared off the line.
A dramatic start to the second half saw Aaron Martin waste a glorious chance to put Gateshead in front, blazing over the bar when clean through.
Moments later, Glover opened the scoring with a composed finish from Joe Partington’s through ball and Amaluzor made sure of the points with 12 minutes left, finding the top corner from the edge of the box.
