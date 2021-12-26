26 December 2021

Aldershot pay penalty as Max Kretzschmar grabs late leveller for Woking

By NewsChain Sport
Two late penalties forced Aldershot and Woking to share the spoils as they drew 1-1 in the Vanarama National League.

Corie Andrews’ 85th-minute spot-kick put 10-man Aldershot ahead, but the Cardinals were also awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time and Max Kretzschmar pulled one back to force a draw.

Woking had good chance just before half-time when Tahvon Campbell came down the left and crossed in for Kretzschmar, who headed over the bar.

Alfie Saunders was shown a red card in the 55th minute, reducing Aldershot to 10 men.

The hosts had a chance to take the lead when Lewis Kinsella picked out Andrews but his shot went wide.

Aldershot were awarded a late penalty in the 85th minute after Kinsella was fouled in the box and Andrews scored from the spot.

Woking were handed a lifeline in stoppage time when Campbell was fouled and Kretzschmar slotted home to steal a point.

