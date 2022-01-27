27 January 2022

Aleksandar Mitrovic a doubt for Fulham’s clash with Blackpool

By NewsChain Sport
27 January 2022

Fulham could continue to be without top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic for the visit of Blackpool in the Championship on Saturday.

Mitrovic and Harry Wilson did not travel to Stoke at the weekend due to illness and may be absent again.

Ivan Cavaleiro continues his recovery from a groin injury which has affected him since October.

Terence Kongolo is also expected to miss out through injury and has yet to feature for Marco Silva’s side this season.

Blackpool could give Charlie Kirk his debut at Craven Cottage.

The 24-year-old signed on loan from League One club Charlton until the end of the season with a view to a permanent deal and could make his debut against the league leaders.

However, Blackpool will be without Luke Garbutt for the match.

The left-back is set for another spell on the sidelines after sustaining a PCL injury at home to Millwall.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prince Andrew ‘demands jury trial’ in civil sex case brought by Virginia Giuffre

world news

Damning email surfaces suggesting PM ‘authorised’ Afghanistan evacuation of animal charity despite earlier denials

world news

Thousands sign petition demanding driver who mowed down knife attacker should not be charged with murder

news