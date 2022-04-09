Alex Neil highlights the value of substitutes to play-off hopefuls Sunderland

Sunderland boss Alex Neil reiterated the importance of substitutes after Elliot Embleton snatched a priceless late winner in the 2-1 triumph at fellow Sky Bet League One play-off hopefuls Oxford.

Embleton fired home from Ross Stewart’s pass in the 89th minute, just three minutes after Neil sent him on, to give the Black Cats a 2-1 victory that greatly boosts their play-off hopes.

Captain Corry Evans had prodded home a shot through a crowded penalty box to give Sunderland the lead in the 16th minute, before home skipper Elliott Moore equalised by heading in Billy Bodin’s free kick 19 minutes later.

Neil said: “Embo has had a big part to play recently in terms of affecting games – whether it be an assist or a goal – and he popped up with the winner today.

“I told him afterwards he is important and all the substitutes are important. They will be crucial between now and the end of the season.

“We wouldn’t have got the points we have from the last three or four matches if it weren’t for the guys coming on the pitch and impacting the game. I can’t stress enough how important those lads are.

“It’s difficult to keep their minds focused and keep them motivated when they’re disappointed because they’re not playing – but time after time they’re coming on and doing well.

“When you’re playing teams at the top end of the division and everybody is vying for those top six spots, these games will be defined by key moments.

“In the first half our structure was not as good as it should have been. We didn’t have any control of the game.

“But all credit to the players for the second half. The only way I could see Oxford scoring was through a set play.”

Oxford manager Karl Robinson is not giving up hope but this third successive defeat in eight days was a massive blow to his team’s chances of being in the top six at the end of the campaign.

Robinson said: “In the last three games even our harshest critics would say we have deserved a lot more than we have got.

“If you were being totally critical, it would be our final decision-making in the final third that was just a bit off.

“If that had been a bit better, with a bit more quality, I don’t think we would be here feeling so down.

“I don’t think Sunderland, who’d had a free week and who have been on a wonderful run, put us under much pressure. I thought we had complete control of the game.

“The stupid thing is that we switched off and got hurt in the areas we spoke about. That’s the frustration for me.

“I thought the energy levels of my players was second to none and thought we deserved a lot more than we got.

“Their first goal has gone through legs – but they shoot, and sometimes if you shoot it goes through legs or gets a deflection and goes in. We’re after the perfect finish all the time.

“We’ve conceded some scrappy goals of late.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow and my players are devastated in there.

“We know now one win doesn’t get us in that top six, and that’s frustrating.

“There’ll be criticism, there always is after a defeat, but we now have to refocus and go again.”