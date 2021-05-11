Andrés Iniesta’s unstoppable screamer against Levante
10:13am, Tue 11 May 2021
In November 2012, Andrés Iniesta put the result beyond all doubt with a thunderous drive from the edge of the area which flew into the back of the Levante net via the underside of the crossbar leaving Levante keeper Gustavo Munúa with no chance. After a tight first half in which Levante put up a real fight, Tito Vilanova's men came racing out of the blocks after the break, conjuring up four goals in a devastating 18-minute spell. The Spaniard was at his brilliant best in Valencia, scoring one goal and creating three others