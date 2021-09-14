Andrew Dallas fires Solihull Moors to second straight victory

By NewsChain Sport
21:44pm, Tue 14 Sep 2021
Andrew Dallas hit his third goal of the season to help Solihull Moors to a second successive Vanarama National League victory as they secured a 2-1 win over Torquay at Damson Park.

Moors went ahead after 32 minutes when Callum Maycock drove forward and slipped in Dallas, who fired past Mark Halstead from a tight angle.

It took the hosts just three minutes of the second half to double their advantage. Danny Newton slid in Dallas, who returned the ball and Newton’s lay-off was slotted home by Joe Sbarra.

The Gulls pulled a goal back when Klaidi Lolos finished from close range 10 minutes from time but they could not find an equaliser.

