18 April 2023

Andrew Dallas treble inspires Chesterfield to win over Torquay

By NewsChain Sport
18 April 2023

Chesterfield tightened their grip on third place in the National League with a thumping 5-1 win over Torquay.

Andrew Dallas scored a hat-trick as the Spireites damaged in-form Torquay’s survival hopes.

Oliver Banks and Liam Mandeville also netted for the hosts, who are five points clear of fourth-placed Woking, who have a game in hand.

Brett McGavin grabbed a consolation, but defeat ended Torquay’s five match winning streak and leaves them three points from safety with two games left.

