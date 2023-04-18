Andrew Dallas treble inspires Chesterfield to win over Torquay
Chesterfield tightened their grip on third place in the National League with a thumping 5-1 win over Torquay.
Andrew Dallas scored a hat-trick as the Spireites damaged in-form Torquay’s survival hopes.
Oliver Banks and Liam Mandeville also netted for the hosts, who are five points clear of fourth-placed Woking, who have a game in hand.
Brett McGavin grabbed a consolation, but defeat ended Torquay’s five match winning streak and leaves them three points from safety with two games left.
