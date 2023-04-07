Ange Postecoglou confident Celtic can cope without Reo Hatate against Rangers

Ange Postecoglou is confident Celtic have enough quality available to cope without influential midfielder Reo Hatate for Saturday’s top-of-the-table showdown with Rangers.

The Japanese suffered a hamstring injury against Hibernian three weeks ago and it was confirmed on Friday that he will remain sidelined for the Glasgow derby at Celtic Park, along with wingers Liel Abada and James Forrest.

The impact of Hatate’s absence is offset slightly by the impending return of fellow midfielder Aaron Mooy after the Australian missed the last two games through injury.

“It’s disappointing for Reo more than anything else because he loves playing these games and he’s had a major impact when he’s played,” said manager Postecoglou. “It’s disappointing for him to miss out, he tried really hard to be available but it’s not quite worked out.

“You’re always disappointed for a player when they’re not available but from a team perspective, we get Aaron back which is great. We’ve got good quality in that area of the park.

“Last week we had to play without Reo and Aaron and the boys handled it really well so I’m still confident the team we put out there will be able to perform at the levels we need.”

Left-back Greg Taylor, who was forced off in the second half of last weekend’s win at Ross County, is expected to be fit as Celtic bid to defeat Rangers and open up a 12-point gap over their city rivals at the top of the cinch Premiership.

With just seven games to play thereafter, Postecoglou admits it could have a “major impact” in his team’s quest for a second consecutive title.

“We’re playing against the team that’s closest to us so if we win the game, it furthers that distance between us,” he said. “Games are running out so it could have a major impact in terms of the end of the season but ultimately nothing gets decided this weekend.

“The players understand that. They’re really good at focusing on what’s before us right now and what’s before us is we’re playing a team that’s second in the table, closest to us, and we have an opportunity to extend our lead at the top.

“Irrespective of what the outcome is, we’ve still got to front up the following week and make sure we perform well again.”

Celtic thrashed Rangers 4-0 in the last match between the teams at Celtic Park although the two meetings since Michael Beale replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Gers boss in November – at Ibrox and Hampden – have been tighter affairs.

“I’m expecting a tough game,” said Postecoglou. “They’re a very good side and it’s a big game.

“In all big games, there’s a bit of an edge. Both teams are going to have their moments. I’m looking forward to it. With all our supporters there, it should be a cracking atmosphere.”