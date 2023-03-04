Ange Postecoglou feels Viaplay Cup win has sharpened competition at Celtic

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou enjoyed watching his players reap the rewards of their hard work through their Viaplay Cup celebrations – in the knowledge they would be even more motivated for league action.

The cinch Premiership leaders secured the first silverware of the season by beating Rangers at Hampden last weekend.

And Postecoglou feels the experience has sharpened the competition for places ahead of Sunday’s clash with St Mirren.

“I enjoyed Sunday, I enjoyed the day, I enjoyed our performance, I enjoyed the aftermath,” he said.

“I said after the game that there is a relief because you carry that weight of responsibility for everyone involved and you want the right outcome.

“But after that I enjoyed the night. It was a quiet night for me but I enjoyed it, I enjoyed watching other people enjoy it, whether that was our supporters, or people who are involved with the football club.

“We had Monday off which allowed me some family time and reflection, which was great.

“I think most of the lads enjoyed having a bit of a break from everything and we were back in the building Tuesday and preparing for Sunday’s game so it’s been a normal week apart from that.”

St Mirren are the only Scottish team to beat Celtic this season and Stephen Robinson’s side have only lost twice in their Paisley home in the league campaign.

But Postecoglou said: “It wouldn’t matter who the next game was against.

“They came back on Tuesday raring to go and training this week has been super competitive, because one thing a game like last Sunday leaves you with is they all want to be part of it.

“They don’t want to miss out next time. They don’t want to miss out on being part of something that can give them some special time.

“So irrespective of who we are playing this weekend, I had no doubt the lads would come back motivated and they have.

“Training has been top notch and very, very competitive. The boys will be ready for Sunday.”