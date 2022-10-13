13 October 2022

Angus MacDonald missing as Swindon prepare to host Colchester

By NewsChain Sport
13 October 2022

Angus MacDonald will miss out for Swindon ahead of their game against Colchester in Sky Bet League Two.

The defender dislocated his collarbone against Northampton and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Tomi Adeloye is edging closer to a return, but the U’s clash could come too soon.

Jacob Wakeling and Jonny Williams have also been training and should be involved.

Cole Skuse and Kwasi Appiah could be involved for Colchester.

U’s boss Matt Bloomfield confirmed the pair were rested for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy clash with Gillingham, and could come back into contention against Swindon.

Bloomfield could make tinker with his squad and made 10 changes for the Gills game.

Colchester are currently 20th in the table.

