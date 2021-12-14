14 December 2021

Another clean sheet for Solihull in goalless draw with Eastleigh

By NewsChain Sport
14 December 2021

Solihull could not extend their winning run but registered a fourth successive clean sheet as they drew 0-0 with Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium.

Neal Ardley’s Moors, looking to add to victories in each of their last three National League outings, went close to breaking the deadlock in the 78th minute when Joe Sbarra’s effort deflected just wide.

Seven minutes later, it was Eastleigh nearly grabbing the lead as Jordan Cranston made a goalline clearance to deny Ryan Hill, and Christian Maghoma then headed wide for the hosts.

Hill was subsequently thwarted again in stoppage time by a good save from Ryan Boot.

Solihull move up a place to sixth in the table, while Ben Strevens’ Eastleigh rise two to 13th.

