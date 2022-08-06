06 August 2022

Arbroath and Inverness play out goalless draw

By NewsChain Sport
06 August 2022

Arbroath had the better of the chances but could not make them pay as they drew 0-0 at home to Inverness in the Scottish Championship.

Inverness went close after seven minutes when Roddy MacGregor set up George Oakley but his shot was cleared off the line by Colin Hamilton.

Arbroath threatened just before the break when Luke Donnelly found Bobby Linn but his volley was blocked and the first half ended goalless.

With an hour gone Hamilton headed just over from a Linn corner as the home side pushed for the opening goal but it did not come despite late efforts from Kieran Shanks and Nicky Low.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

US actress Anne Heche reportedly in critical condition after car crashes into LA apartment block

world news

People encouraged to snitch on neighbours who flout hosepipe ban

news

Royal family wish Meghan Markle happy birthday as she turns 41

world news