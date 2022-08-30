Argentina defender Cristian Romero agrees permanent Spurs deal following loan
The Argentina international joined on a season-long loan from Serie A side Atalanta in August 2021 and has established himself as a key member of Spurs’ defence.
The 24-year-old has made 32 appearances for the club, helping Antonio Conte’s side secure a fourth-placed finish last season.
Romero, who began his career with Argentinian side Atletico Belgrano and has 11 senior international caps, joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2021.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox