Arthur Gnahoua double earns Morecambe 3-2 win at Charlton to lift survival hopes
Arthur Gnahoua’s double helped Morecambe secure a 3-2 win at Charlton that gives their League One survival hopes a boost.
Cole Stockton grabbed his 26th goal of the season in the 23rd minute to fire Morecambe ahead.
The striker produced a deft first time finish following excellent approach play that saw Greg Leigh and Dylan Connolly combine down the right to fashion the opening.
Gnahoua made it 2-0 three minutes before the break drilling a low shot beyond Craig MacGillivray after Charlton captain Jason Pearce only half-cleared a looping cross by Rhys Bennett.
Jayden Stockley pulled a goal back for Charlton in the 53rd minute, finishing from close-range after Mason Burstow nodded down Corey Blackett-Taylor’s cross.
But Gnahoua rifled home an excellent third for the Shrimpers, punishing MacGillivray’s poor throw out.
Addicks substitute Chuks Aneke planted a firm header home from another Blackett-Taylor left-wing cross to make it 3-2.
But Charlton hopes of salvaging a point disappeared when midfielder George Dobson blasted over in stoppage time and Morecambe held on for a big result in their battle for survival.
