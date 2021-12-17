Ashley Maynard-Brewer pushes Celtic defeat aside to focus on Livingston

Ashley Maynard-Brewer wants Ross County to put the frustration of Celtic’s last-gasp winner in Dingwall behind them and bounce back against Livingston.

Malky Mackay’s side looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw against the Hoops on Wednesday night until right-back Anthony Ralston popped up with a header in the seventh minute of added time to give the Parkhead side a dramatic victory.

The second-bottom Staggies have lost twice in their last seven cinch Premiership fixtures, to Rangers and Celtic, and the County goalkeeper is looking to get back on track against a Livingston side who beat them 3-2 in October before the Highlanders began to turn their form around.

Ahead of the trip to West Lothian, the 22-year-old Australian, on loan from Charlton, said: “It was frustrating we conceded in the last minute and lost the game. But I think we showed a lot of good traits and did a lot of good things.

“After going 1-0 down quite early on, we stayed in the game. We always knew we were going to have a chance and we took it. It would have been a great result but they are a good side.

“But we are putting it off our minds. We have got a few really winnable games coming up and all our focus is on Livingston.

“We weren’t playing too well in that period the last time we played and were on a poor run of form.

“But since we played them last we have turned into a real team that’s hard to beat, that defends well and we can score goals.

“There has been a lot of improvement since we last played them.”