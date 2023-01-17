Frederic Guilbert has joined Strasbourg from Aston Villa (Tim Goode/PA)
17 January 2023

Aston Villa full-back Frederic Guilbert joins Strasbourg

By NewsChain Sport
17 January 2023

Aston Villa have announced Frederic Guilbert has completed a permanent move to French club Strasbourg for an undisclosed fee.

The full-back arrived at Villa Park from Caen in January 2019 and went on to make 31 appearances for the club.

His last game for Villa came in August 2021 in a League Cup clash against Barrow.

Guilbert spent last season on loan at Strasbourg and he has now rejoined their ranks in their quest for survival this season.

Strasbourg are in a relegation battle in Ligue 1, sat one place above the drop zone.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen voted Children’s Word of the Year for 2022

news

One in 10 considering giving up pets over cost-of-living pressures

news

Martin Luther King’s daughter calls for action to match words

news