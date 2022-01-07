07 January 2022

Austin Samuels returns to Wolves halfway through his loan spell at Aberdeen

07 January 2022

Forward Austin Samuels has returned to Wolves halfway through his loan spell at Aberdeen

Samuels joined the Dons on a season-long deal in August with an option-to-buy clause in the agreement.

However, the 21-year-old only made three starts for the club as well as three substitute appearances and did not find the net.

An Aberdeen statement read: “The club can confirm striker Austin Samuels has returned to Wolves, ending his loan spell with the Dons. Everyone at AFC wishes Austin all the very best for his future career.”

