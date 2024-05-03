03 May 2024

Ayr and Dunfermline share six goals in season-ending draw

By NewsChain Sport
03 May 2024

Anton Dowds’ equaliser earned Ayr a season-ending 3-3 draw at home to Dunfermline.

Mark McKenzie fired the hosts into an early lead but Chris Kane hauled Dunfermline level.

Kane then headed the visitors into the lead and a Josh Edwards volley made it 3-1 just before half-time.

But Scott Tomlinson’s ball over the top was lashed home by 17-year-old Lucas McRoberts before Dowds turned and finished Francis Amartey’s pass in the 73rd minute.

