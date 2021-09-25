Ayr held to goalless draw by Morton
17:18pm, Sat 25 Sep 2021
Ayr were held to a goalless draw by Morton in their cinch Championship match at Somerset Park.
The Honest Men made a promising start, with Tomi Adeloye firing just wide from close range.
Morton threatened just before half-time when a long-range volley from Gozie Ugwu was pushed behind by Ayr keeper Charlie Albinson for a corner.
Ayr were forced into a change for the second half, with James Maxwell replacing midfielder Daire O’Connor, who had picked up a shoulder problem.
Just after the hour mark, Ton forward Gavin Reilly fired over from 12 yards out before Jaakko Oksanen shot wide after the ball dropped to him from a corner.
Ayr went close to breaking the deadlock with 14 minutes left when Maxwell’s effort flew across goal and off the crossbar.