31 March 2023

Barcelona in contact with Lionel Messi about possible return to club

By NewsChain Sport
31 March 2023

Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has said the club has been in contact with Lionel Messi about a possible return to the Camp Nou.

Messi made a tearful farewell to Barcelona in 2021 after the Catalan club were unable to offer him a new deal amid major financial woes, instead signing a two-year contract with Paris St Germain which expires this summer.

Barca have made little secret of their desire to bring the World Cup winner back to the club, and at a press conference on Friday Yuste said they had been in touch with the Argentinian’s representatives.

“Leo and his family know the affection I have for them,” Yuste said. “I participated in the negotiations which unfortunately did not lead to a certain result.

“I’ve always had and I have this thorn in my side that Leo couldn’t continue at our club.

“Messi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We’re in contact, of course, with them.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow wins lawsuit over 2016 skiing collision in Utah

world news

Thirty-five dead after dozens plunge into collapsed well at Indian temple

world news

Defamation case against Meghan Markle by her half-sister dismissed by judge

news