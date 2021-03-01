Barcelona's best comebacks in Copa del Rey matches

As all Barca fans know, the team is no stranger to making comebacks in Copa del Rey matches. In the 2016/17 season, Barcelona faced Athletic in the last 16 of the competition - a 2-1 defeat in San Mamés in the first leg inspired a comeback in the second leg at Camp Nou where a 3-1 win took the 'Blaugranes' into the quarter-finals. In the 2017/18 season, Barcelona fought back from a one-goal 1st Leg deficit to secure a spot in the semi-final with a 2-0 win against Espanyol.