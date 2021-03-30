Barcelona's first session of the week

First session of the week for Ronald Koeman's team after four days' break to recharge batteries ahead of the run in to the season. On Monday the squad worked out at the Ciutat Esportiva with the players returning little by little from international duty. The session was attended by all the available first team players plus Iñaki Peña, Arnau Tenas and Ilaix Moriba and the B squad who trained following all the protocols set out by La Liga.