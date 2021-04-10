Barcelona's last training ahead of El Clásico clash

By NewsChain Sport
9:25am, Sat 10 Apr 2021
One of the most important games of the season is almost upon us; El Clásico. Barça find themselves two points ahead of Real Madrid in the league as they received some good news on Friday ahead of the weekend's showdown in the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium in Valdebebas. Gerard Piqué and Sergi Roberto have both been passed fit and are in the squad for Saturday's game with only Neto, Coutinho and Ansu Fati out injured.

