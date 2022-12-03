Barnet cement play-off position with Wealdstone win
Barnet cemented their position in the National League play-off places after a 2-0 win over Wealdstone.
Harry Pritchard and Nicke Kabamba were on target as the Bees moved up to fifth while mid-table Wealdstone missed the chance to close the gap to the top seven.
Barnet opened the scoring after 12 minutes when Pritchard collected a quick free-kick, darted into the box and finished well.
Ben Wynter’s ambitious effort dropped just over before Kabamba added a second eight minutes after the break.
