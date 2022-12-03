03 December 2022

Barnet cement play-off position with Wealdstone win

By NewsChain Sport
03 December 2022

Barnet cemented their position in the National League play-off places after a 2-0 win over Wealdstone.

Harry Pritchard and Nicke Kabamba were on target as the Bees moved up to fifth while mid-table Wealdstone missed the chance to close the gap to the top seven.

Barnet opened the scoring after 12 minutes when Pritchard collected a quick free-kick, darted into the box and finished well.

Ben Wynter’s ambitious effort dropped just over before Kabamba added a second eight minutes after the break.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Volcanic lava approaches key road on Hawaii’s Big Island

world news

More railway strikes announced after union talks with Government minister fail

news

Japan stun Spain - and the world - to reach last 16 as Germany are out of World Cup

world news