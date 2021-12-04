04 December 2021

Barnet cruise to comfortable win over Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
04 December 2021

Barnet made it three straight wins with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Maidenhead.

Rob Hall got the Bees up and running just after the half-hour, taking aim and scoring in the bottom corner having had an earlier penalty appeal turned down.

It was 2-0 three minutes after the break as Wes Fonguck’s free-kick found Mitch Brundle who headed in at the far post.

Barnet were enjoying the best of the play and the chances, Jamie Turley and Ephron Mason-Clark both going close, and a third goal duly arrived.

Mason-Clark was the scorer 55 minutes in, keeping his cool after he was played in behind.

Mason Clark nearly laid on a fourth for Turley as time ticked away, but Barnet had already done more than enough.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Parents of teenager charged with killing four students in school shooting deny involuntary manslaughter

news

Sturgeon urges vaccine uptake as she gets booster jag

news

Arthur’s ‘wicked’ stepmother gets life for murdering six year-old while father gets 21 years for manslaughter

news