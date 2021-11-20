20 November 2021

Barnet return to winning ways with victory over Torquay

By NewsChain Sport
20 November 2021

Ephron Mason-Clark’s second-half penalty saw Barnet return to winning ways as they beat Torquay 2-1 at the Hive.

Goals from Adam Marriott and Mason-Clark helped the Bees move up the 15th, while Torquay drop down to 16th in the National League table.

The hosts opened brightly and Sam Woods and Sam Beard both had early chances to put their side ahead.

Shaun MacDonald was called into action to deny Mason-Clark, diving quickly at the near post.

Barnet broke the deadlock four minutes from half-time when Marriott headed home a corner from Wes Fonguck.

Torquay equalised in the 59th minute through Armani Little, who blasted a direct free-kick into the top-left corner.

The Bees were awarded a penalty in the 65th minute and Mason-Clark converted to put them in front.

Joe Lewis came close for the Gulls twice but his headed efforts went wide.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Camilla: Charles and I still have ‘snap in our celery’ despite being in our 70s

news

Another U-turn by Boris? Johnson will change track on rail plan, former chancellor predicts

news

It’s been two weeks, where is she? White House fears over Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

tennis