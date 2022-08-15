15 August 2022

Barnsley assessing Nicky Cadden ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

By NewsChain Sport
15 August 2022

Barnsley are assessing Nicky Cadden ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Bristol Rovers at Oakwell.

The wing-back missed the 2-1 loss at Derby on Saturday due to a calf problem.

Centre-back Michal Helik and midfielder Herbie Kane remain sidelined.

Michael Duff’s Tykes have begun their league campaign with defeats at Plymouth and then Derby either side of beating his old club Cheltenham 1-0 at home.

Barnsley picked up no fresh injury issues at the weekend and that also appeared to be the case for Bristol Rovers.

Joey Barton’s men picked up their second victory in three outings as they beat Oxford 1-0 at the Memorial Stadium.

Defender Lewis Gibson made his debut as a substitute after joining on loan from Everton.

James Gibbons was absent for that match with an unspecified injury, while Nick Anderton has been unavailable after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ryan Giggs threatened to headbutt me next, his ex’s sister tells court

news

Harry and Meghan to visit UK next month for first time since Jubilee

world news

Police investigating ‘online threat’ made to JK Rowling following Rushdie tweet

news