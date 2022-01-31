31 January 2022

Barnsley bring in Amine Bassi on loan from FC Metz

By NewsChain Sport
31 January 2022

Barnsley have announced the loan signing of Amine Bassi on loan from French side FC Metz until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old forward has made five league appearances for Metz this season but has yet to score a goal.

The new signing told Barnsley’s website: “This will be a new, challenging experience and I’m very happy to be part of this club.

“I like to think of myself as an offensive player; I like to score and to make other players score, so what you can expect from me is I will try to be incisive in games.”

