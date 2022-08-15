15 August 2022

Bassala Sambou suspended for Crewe’s clash with Sutton

By NewsChain Sport
15 August 2022

Crewe will be without the suspended Bassala Sambou for the game with Sutton.

The striker was sent off during Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Salford after grabbing Theo Vassell by the throat during an off-the-ball incident.

Midfielder Charlie Colkett (hamstring) and defender Rod McDonald (groin) both missed out against the Ammies.

Forward Christopher Long, goalkeeper Dave Richards and defender Rio Adebisi are still working towards full fitness.

Sutton will need to check on Omar Bugiel.

The forward limped off just 42 minutes into Saturday’s 1-0 win over Barrow.

Coby Rowe could return to the squad after missing out with an injury sustained in the Carabao Cup, while fellow defender Sam Hart and midfielder Will Randall are close to comebacks.

Defender Ben Goodliffe faces up to six months on the sidelines with torn knee ligaments.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry and Meghan to visit UK next month for first time since Jubilee

world news

Police investigating ‘online threat’ made to JK Rowling following Rushdie tweet

news

Drought declared for parts of England after driest summer for 50 years

news