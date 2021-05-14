Behind the scenes: Sport Boys photoshoot

SportMen's SportFootballBehind the scenes: Sport Boys photoshootLoading...By NewsChain Sport13:21pm, Fri 14 May 2021 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Sport Boys got their pictures taken with the kit for the 2021 season.Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...