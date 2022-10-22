Ben Garner hails Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s ability to be in right place at right time

Charlton manager Ben Garner praised Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s trait of ‘always being in a place to score’ after his goal was the difference in a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury.

It took until the 69th minute for the deadlock to be broken with Rak-Sakyi getting redemption for a first-half miss.

A cross on the byline from substitute Jack Payne found its way to him, and with space in the box, he slotted home.

Garner said: “The win is a long time coming, it’s a really tough place to come they’re a really physical team who play very direct and you have to stand up to that.

“We created so many chances and couldn’t get it in the first half but we spoke about staying positive and showing our mentality in the second half and we did that.

“It was optimised by Jesurun who had a couple of good opportunities, he kept his head and kept going and won us the three points.

“He’s got a wonderful trait of always being in a place to score, and even though they haven’t been going in recently he’s always getting there, and that’s going to do him the world of good throughout his career.”

The Shrews’ boss Steve Cotterill felt his side ‘didn’t do enough to win the game’ and that they ‘weren’t close enough’ with their chances.

They created opportunities and the-in-form Tom Bayliss missed a sitter in the second half.

A volley from Jordan Shipley found him at the far post but he failed to connect well and send it over the line.

With just two shots on target, they ultimately need to be more clinical in front of goal if they are to compete this season.

Cotterill said: “We didn’t do enough to win the game, we had the chances and probably should be 2-0 up in the first half but we didn’t take them.

“You’re always on a knife edge when it’s 0-0, if only we take those chances, we’ve had a couple of great chances, we’ve actually had better chances than them today. It’s ultimately disappointing.

“It was an open game, but after the initial 20 minutes we didn’t look like we’d done anything and we were disappointing up until the goal which sparked us into life again.

“We had moments at the death, but we’ve got to take them. For their goal, we have an opportunity of clearing the ball and we don’t. Then I think there’s a foul on one of our lads.

“We just weren’t close enough with our chances today. In those moments we didn’t look sharp enough. We didn’t do enough today.”