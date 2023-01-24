Ben Krauhaus rescues share of points as Bromley draw with Dagenham
A late Ben Krauhaus goal saw the points shared between Bromley and Dagenham as they drew 1-1.
The result sees the Ravens move into sixth in the Vanarama National League table, while the Daggers move up into the play-off places just behind in seventh.
Dagenham had the first chances of the match when Harry Phipps headed wide before Dean Rance’s long-range shot whistled over the crossbar.
They found the opening goal in the 36th minute when Josh Hare struck a perfectly placed free-kick into the bottom corner.
James Vennings had a chance for the Ravens after half-time, but his effort was well-held by Elliot Justham before Josh Walker’s shot was saved.
Krauhaus then scored his first league goal for Bromley, slotting the ball home to equalise in the 87th minute.
