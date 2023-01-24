Bromley found a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Dagenham (John Walton/PA)
24 January 2023

Ben Krauhaus rescues share of points as Bromley draw with Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
24 January 2023

A late Ben Krauhaus goal saw the points shared between Bromley and Dagenham as they drew 1-1.

The result sees the Ravens move into sixth in the Vanarama National League table, while the Daggers move up into the play-off places just behind in seventh.

Dagenham had the first chances of the match when Harry Phipps headed wide before Dean Rance’s long-range shot whistled over the crossbar.

They found the opening goal in the 36th minute when Josh Hare struck a perfectly placed free-kick into the bottom corner.

James Vennings had a chance for the Ravens after half-time, but his effort was well-held by Elliot Justham before Josh Walker’s shot was saved.

Krauhaus then scored his first league goal for Bromley, slotting the ball home to equalise in the 87th minute.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

New Royal baby: Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

world news

Seven dead as California sees third mass killing in eight days

world news

Transgender woman found guilty of rape when she was a man

news