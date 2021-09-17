Benjamin Siegrist could return in goal as Dundee United prepare for derby clash
19:24pm, Fri 17 Sep 2021
Benjamin Siegrist could return in goal for Dundee United for the cinch Premiership clash with city rivals Dundee at Tannadice.
The 29-year-old Swiss keeper has recovered from a knee injury sustained in the build-up to United’s game with St Johnstone last month.
Liam Smith and Louis Appere are working with the physio to recover from knocks.
Dundee midfielder Charlie Adam has a chance of returning from injury for the Tannadice clash.
Christie Elliott is also in contention after a knock.
Danny Mullen (ankle) remains on the sidelines.