Bielsa, Corberan or Pochettino – who can replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds?

Leeds are looking for their 13th head coach in less than 10 years following the departure of Jesse Marsch.

The American made his exit after 12 months at the helm with the club sitting 17th in the Premier League, clear of the relegation zone only by virtue of goal difference and gearing up for a survival fight.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the candidates who may be considered to fill the vacancy at Elland Road.

Steven Gerrard

Out of work since he was sacked by Aston Villa in October last year, 42-year-old former Liverpool and England midfielder Gerrard enjoyed a promising start to his managerial career as he led Rangers to a first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021.

He was relieved of his duties at Villa Park with the club hovering anxiously just above the bottom three and was recently linked with the Poland job.

Marcelo Bielsa

For many Leeds fans, the return of 67-year-old Bielsa, who was strongly linked with the Everton job before Sean Dyche, would be the dream appointment.

The Argentinian masterminded the Yorkshire club’s return to the top flight in 2020 and thrilling first season back among the big boys, when they finished ninth.

However, as injuries and defensive fragility took their toll, his brand of attacking football stopped yielding results and the hierarchy intervened in an ultimately successful bid to stave off relegation.

Carlos Corberan

Bielsa acolyte Corberan was part of the South American’s staff at Elland Road and has previously been touted as a potential candidate for the top job.

However, he may prove difficult to prise from the grasp of West Brom.

The Baggies have gone from strength to strength since the 39-year-old Spaniard, who headed for the Hawthorns after two years in charge at Huddersfield, replaced Steve Bruce at the helm in October last year.

Mauricio Pochettino

Former Tottenham boss Pochettino is another big name out of work following his exit from Paris St Germain in July last year.

Given the 50-year-old Argentinian’s pedigree, his name tends to be associated with the biggest jobs when they are up for grabs.

But he knows the Premier League and, having guided Spurs to a second-placed finish and a Champions League final, has a proven track record in English football.

Rafael Benitez

One of the most experienced managers in the business, 62-year-old Benitez has been biding his time since his ignominious departure from Everton in January last year.

Always a controversial appointment by the Goodison hierarchy given his Liverpool background, the hugely-successful Spaniard endured a torrid six months on the blue half of Merseyside.

But he is still revered by fans of the Toffees’ arch-rivals and by Newcastle supporters after he dragged the Magpies back into the top flight.