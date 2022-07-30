30 July 2022

Billy McKay earns Inverness a point at home to Queen’s Park

By NewsChain Sport
30 July 2022

Billy McKay’s equaliser saw Inverness open their cinch Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw against Queen’s Park.

Steven Boyd carried an early threat for Inverness but Jake Davidson’s solo effort put the visitors ahead in the 12th minute.

Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers got a touch to that effort but was unable to keep it out, though he partially redeemed himself with a one-on-one save from Josh McPake – and Caley Thistle equalised before half-time when McKay finished from the edge of the box.

McKay forced a good save from Calum Ferrie 10 minutes after half-time and though Ridgers again denied McPake, Ferrie was the busier keeper and saved from McKay, Aaron Doran and Nathan Shaw in the closing stages to preserve a point for Queen’s Park.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Images released of man police are looking for after fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl

news

Rebekah Vardy libel case defeat branded ‘absolute disaster’ for her reputation

news

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s statements after ‘Wagatha Christie’ ruling

news