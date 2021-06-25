Birmingham shake up coaching team after Craig Gardner named technical director
Birmingham have made several changes to the club’s staffing structure following the appointment of Craig Gardner as technical director.
Gardner was a part of head coach Lee Bowyer’s coaching team but has stood down to focus on his new role with Blues.
The West Midlands club have announced the appointment of Mark Kennedy as assistant head coach for the first team.
As part of the reshuffle, Paul Harsley will remain a part of Bowyer’s coaching set-up in his new role as first-team development coach.
Andy Marshall replaces Tony Roberts as the goalkeeping coach at St Andrews; Marshall and Bowyer will resume their working relationship after spending time together at Charlton.
As part of the shake-up, Birmingham have also announced Simon Jones as the new technical director and he will take charge of the club’s recruitment process.
Blues have confirmed that all changes to staffing will be in place ahead of the club’s pre-season trip to Scotland.