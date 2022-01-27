27 January 2022

Birmingham sign Juninho Bacuna from Rangers

By NewsChain Sport
27 January 2022

Birmingham have signed Juninho Bacuna from Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old midfielder becomes Lee Bowyer’s fourth signing of the month.

Bacuna has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal having struggled to make an impact at Ibrox following a switch from Huddersfield last summer.

“It is nice to be here, I am excited to get going,” he told the club’s official site.

“I have got the opportunity to play games and show my abilities. Birmingham is a nice city. It is a big club and I am really excited to be here.

“The most important thing is to build something with the team and the club. I have got three-and-a-half years to do it, I am going to do everything to make it an incredible time.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prince Andrew ‘demands jury trial’ in civil sex case brought by Virginia Giuffre

world news

Damning email surfaces suggesting PM ‘authorised’ Afghanistan evacuation of animal charity despite earlier denials

world news

Thousands sign petition demanding driver who mowed down knife attacker should not be charged with murder

news