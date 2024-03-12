12 March 2024

Bolton demolish Oxford to maintain push for League One automatic promotion

Birthday boy Josh Dacres-Cogley scored as Bolton revved up their automatic promotion push in Sky Bet League One with a 5-0 demolition of Oxford.

Dacres-Cogley, who turned 28 on Tuesday, was gifted his 27th-minute goal as goalkeeper Jamie Cummings and Greg Leigh collided attempting to deal with skipper Ricardo Santos’s long ball.

Wanderers, back to winning ways after two successive away draws – were already 1-0 ahead.

Nathaniel Ogbeta produced a superb finish in the 19th minute from George Thomason’s assist to register his first goal since a debut strike at Carlisle.

Cameron Brannagan’s free-kick into the side-netting was Oxford’s only response in the opening half.

In front of the Sky TV cameras, things went from bad to worse for Des Buckingham’s side in a 10-minute spell after the break.

Both Thomason and Aaron Collins claimed Bolton’s third goal after 59 minutes, though, the former was credited with the goal after his shot took a deflection in off luckless Leigh.

Wanderers’ fourth scorer was definitely Collins, who finished off a sweeping move six minutes later.

Josh Sheehan then wrapped up a statement victory with a superb left-foot finish as Bolton cemented third spot.

