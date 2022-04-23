23 April 2022

Boreham Wood end long wait for win by beating Bromley

By NewsChain Sport
23 April 2022

Boreham Wood ended their run of 10 games without a National League win as they beat Bromley 2-0 at Meadow Park.

It did not take long for the hosts to hit the front as Tyrone Marsh fired an effort past Ellery Balcombe in the Bromley goal in the fifth minute.

Early in the second half, the visitors should have been level when Michael Cheek’s header was cleared off the line before Liam Trotter headed wide from close range.

Boreham Wood doubled their advantage with 18 minutes to go when Dennon Lewis fired a ball across to Scott Boden, who bundled home from close range.

Bromley pressured the Boreham Wood defence late on with James Alabi’s low driven effort being held by Nathan Ashmore as the hosts secured the points.

