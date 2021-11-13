13 November 2021

Boreham Wood lose top spot after being held to a draw at Altrincham

13 November 2021

Boreham Wood slipped off the top of the Vanarma Nation League table after a 1-1 draw at Altrincham

Jamal Fyfield put the visitors ahead just shy of the hour, only for Josh Hancock to level in the final quarter.

The visitors ended a sequence of three wins in all competitions, with Chesterfield taking top spot thanks to a 4-0 win over Weymouth.

Altrincham are still without a league win since the 2-0 victory over Maidenhead on October 9, but were at least able to cut short a run of three consecutive defeats.

