Boreham Wood lose top spot after being held to a draw at Altrincham
Boreham Wood slipped off the top of the Vanarma Nation League table after a 1-1 draw at Altrincham
Jamal Fyfield put the visitors ahead just shy of the hour, only for Josh Hancock to level in the final quarter.
The visitors ended a sequence of three wins in all competitions, with Chesterfield taking top spot thanks to a 4-0 win over Weymouth.
Altrincham are still without a league win since the 2-0 victory over Maidenhead on October 9, but were at least able to cut short a run of three consecutive defeats.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox