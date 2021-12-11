11 December 2021

Boreham Wood maintain pressure on Chesterfield with victory at Woking

By NewsChain Sport
11 December 2021

Boreham Wood kept the pressure on Chesterfield at the top of the National League after a 2-0 win at Woking

The visitors took the lead inside a minute when Kane Smith volleyed home from the edge of the area.

They were two up by the 13th minute thanks to a close-range header from Gus Mafuta.

Wood were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute when Will Evans was shown a second yellow card for handball but Woking blew a chance to get back into the match when Max Kretzschmar hit the crossbar with a penalty.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Another political party? Treasury staff had office drinks during November 2020 lockdown

news

Geronimo ‘was killed for absolutely nothing’! Post-mortem tests on alpaca fail to find source of bovine TB

news

Cover up! Masks become mandatory in cinemas, theatres and churches

news