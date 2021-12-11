Boreham Wood maintain pressure on Chesterfield with victory at Woking
Boreham Wood kept the pressure on Chesterfield at the top of the National League after a 2-0 win at Woking
The visitors took the lead inside a minute when Kane Smith volleyed home from the edge of the area.
They were two up by the 13th minute thanks to a close-range header from Gus Mafuta.
Wood were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute when Will Evans was shown a second yellow card for handball but Woking blew a chance to get back into the match when Max Kretzschmar hit the crossbar with a penalty.
