Boss Matt Gray delighted with Sutton’s ‘deserved’ first-ever away win in the EFL

Sutton manager Matt Gray insisted his side got exactly what they deserved after finally breaking their League Two duck away from home at Northampton on Saturday.

Joe Kizzi and Donovan Wilson struck either side of half-time as Sutton dispatched Northampton 2-0 at Sixfields for their first-ever EFL victory on the road.

Gray’s team, who have won four of their last five league games, dominated the contest and now move into the top half of the table.

“That first away win has been long overdue because we’ve played really well on the road,” said Gray. “Today was another excellent performance from start to finish and we thoroughly deserved the win.

“We were a threat throughout and we pride ourselves on being solid and hard-working and showing lots of energy to get the ball back.

“We thought their biggest threat would be from set-pieces so we had to stand up to that and I thought we dealt with them very well.

“I’m really pleased with how we executed the game plan and the threat we looked every time we got the ball.

“It’s good for Joe Kizzi to get his first league goal – he’s deserved that – and then we started the second half very well.

“We had the wind in the first half so it was always going to be a different test after half-time but the second goal settled down and I thought we played the conditions very well.

“We calmed things down and saw the game through comfortably. It would be harsh to single any player out because, to a man, they were excellent.”

Whilst impressed by the visitors, Northampton manager Jon Brady was critical of his team’s performance.

“It’s hugely disappointing,” he admitted. “I would say Sutton were excellent at what they did.

“We knew what they would do – play forward quickly and land on second balls with very strong wide players that get at your full-backs.

“They are hugely efficient at what they do but we were not good enough today and I’m very disappointed, first and foremost for ourselves but also for our fans.

“This is our home and we didn’t offer too much fight and we didn’t play on top of that.

“They were first to everything and that’s the first time this season where we have delivered a performance like that.

“I felt it was quite uncharacteristic from a few of the players in terms of their performances but we have to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.

“It might happen two or three times at most during a season but that’s once now so it can’t happen again for a long time.”