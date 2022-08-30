Bournemouth sack Scott Parker less than four months after securing promotion

Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker just four games into the new season as owner Maxim Demin called for “respect for one another” at the club.

The Cherries were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, equalling the record Premier League defeat.

Former England international Parker had led Bournemouth back to the top-flight having been appointed at the Vitality Stadium in June 2021 and they opened the current campaign with a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa.

A 4-0 loss at champions Manchester City was followed by a 3-0 reverse to Arsenal before they were hammered at Anfield, with Parker offering a downbeat prediction for the remainder of the season in the aftermath of such a humbling defeat.

“I can see some more (heavy losses),” he said during his post-match press conference.

“We need to make a decision. I have been clear how this season could look for us and I stick by that.

“We need to make a decision and try and help this young group who at times are struggling for air. Every one of us needs to make that decision. We have been trying to get more quality in and there are a million reasons why (they have not).

“I feel sorry for the fans. I feel sorry for the players because we are ill-equipped at this level. This does not shine a light for me.”

The wording of the short Bournemouth statement announcing his departure seemingly alludes to Parker’s beliefs being behind the sacking, as opposed to three successive defeats.

It is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another

“AFC Bournemouth can announce that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker,” it read, followed by a statement from Demin.

“I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us,” he said.

“Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another.

“That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Former Bournemouth boss Harry Redknapp believes it was Parker’s comments about the lack of summer spending which ultimately led to his exit.

“I must be honest, when Scott came out and was talking about needing some help from the board I thought maybe that isn’t a good situation to get in,” he told Sky Sports News.

“The owner, Max, has put a lot of money into the club, he has been a great backer of the club since he first arrived there.

“I would think that is probably what was the downfall for Scott was criticising the transfer policy.

“Whereas Notts Forest have gone up and spent an awful lot of money with an approach they are going to really give it a go to stay up, Bournemouth have been more conservative and haven’t spent the money but I’m sure Max and the people that own the club don’t want to get themselves in trouble.”

Redknapp also suggested whoever came in to replace Parker would find a squad capable of competing in the Premier League, adding: “They have got some very, very good players there.

“They beat Villa comfortably so there is no reason they can’t win lots of games in this division.

“Not beating Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool is no disgrace, you don’t expect anything from those games but whoever comes in has got a chance.

“They are not a team of no-hopers, there is a real chance someone could come in now, take over the job and keep the team in the division.”

Bournemouth confirmed Gary O’Neil, a first-team coach under Parker and his predecessor Jonathan Woodgate, will take temporary charge, starting with the visit of Wolves on Wednesday night.

So far this summer, Bournemouth have signed Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough and Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord alongside the free transfers of Ryan Fredericks, Joe Rothwell and Neto.